2019 North-South Football Classic Highlights

South Charleston, WV (WOAY) – Check out highlights from the 2019 North-South Football Classic Saturday in South Charleston.
The game would be a defensive contest for most of the afternoon, with the North Bears holding on to win 8-6; they scored in the third quarter on a Connor Neal touchdown pass to Rhett Heston. The Cardinals answered late with a touchdown pass to Sherman’s J.T. Hensley, but a pass breakup on a two-point conversion which would’ve tied the game preserved the Bears’ lead.
12 area players took part in the game for the South Cardinals, many of them making contributions on defense. Fayetteville’s Sammy Pullens led the Cardinals with seven tackles, while Meadow Bridge alum Caleb Richmond and Greenbrier East’s Jaylon Battaile each recorded sacks.
Saturday’s result means the North has now won four straight football classics, but the South still leads the all-time series.