South Charleston, WV (WOAY) – Check out highlights from the 2019 North-South Boys Basketball Classic, as the North Bears would go on to win 171-141.

Four area student-athletes featured for the South Cardinals – Jay Moore (Greater Beckley Christian, 31 points), Bryce Radford (Woodrow Wilson, 25 points), Collin O’Dell (Greenbrier West, 14 points), and Jacob Holliday (Richwood, 5 points)

O’Dell would finish as runner-up in the slam dunk contest, while Radford was second in the free throw competition.