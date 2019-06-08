Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
2019 North-South Boys Basketball Classic

Matt DigbyBy Jun 08, 2019, 00:40 am

South Charleston, WV (WOAY) – Check out highlights from the 2019 North-South Boys Basketball Classic, as the North Bears would go on to win 171-141.

Four area student-athletes featured for the South Cardinals – Jay Moore (Greater Beckley Christian, 31 points), Bryce Radford (Woodrow Wilson, 25 points), Collin O’Dell (Greenbrier West, 14 points), and Jacob Holliday (Richwood, 5 points)

O’Dell would finish as runner-up in the slam dunk contest, while Radford was second in the free throw competition.

X