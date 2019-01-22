2019 MLK Classic: Evening Games

Beckley, WV (WOAY) – Check out highlights from the evening games of the 2019 Martin Luther King Jr. Classic at Greater Beckley.

The Crusaders continued their win streak against Richwood, 100-53, led by 25 points from Jay Moore. Jacob Holliday was effective from 3-point range in the opening minutes for the Lumberjacks; he finished with 24 points.

In the final game of the day, Greenbrier East held off a late rally to win against Wyoming East 44-40. Bailee Coles led the Spartans with 16 points, while Evan Preece had 10 points for the Warriors.

Additional scores from Monday are below.

BOYS

Bluefield 74, Woodrow Wilson 71

Nicholas County 63, St. Albans 61

GIRLS

Midland Trail 68, Richwood 39

Pocahontas County 53, Summers County 42

Cameron 48, Greenbrier West 38

North Marion 55, Nicholas County 31