2019 MLK Classic: Afternoon Games

Beckley, WV (WOAY) – Greater Beckley Christian hosted its first Martin Luther King Jr. Classic Monday, featuring teams from around the Mountain State.

The opening game of the day saw Fayetteville rally to tie Mercer Christian late, but the Cavaliers would go on to win 69-65. Eric Boothe led all scorers with 26 points, while Gabe Mack recorded 21 points for the Pirates.

In a matchup of two top-five teams in the Class A standings, Webster County relied on runs in both the first and third quarters to beat Trinity 71-52. Cole Taylor led the Highlanders with 23 points.

Beckley Prep hosted a doubleheader with Combine Academy from North Carolina. While Combine took the first game 74-64, Ahmad Price scored 20 points to lead Beckley Prep to a 77-46 win in the second game.