2019 Hunks Revealed For Annual Hunks In Heels Event, Voting Is Underway

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – Hunks in Heels is gearing up for its annual event and will feature four people from WOAY-TV.

The event will take place on Friday, March 8 at the Moose Lodge in Beckley.

You can vote for your favorite hunk by visiting https://www.hunksinheels2019.com/vote, scroll down the page until you see the hunk you want to vote for, click their picture and you can vote as many times as you want. Each vote costs one dollar.

This year, WOAY will have four people participating in the event: Interim News Director Tyler Barker, Meteorologist Matt Bullock, Reporter Dylan Fearon, and Photojournalist Robert Pauley.

Hunks in Heels 2019 is an event produced by The Register-Herald and Bluefield Daily Telegraph’s Newspapers In Education (NIE) program. In its sixth year, the event asks select local businessmen and community leaders to step outside of their comfort zone and don women’s shoes, fund-raising to help combat illiteracy and other causes selected each year by the Hunks in Heels committee.

This year’s program is dedicated to find a cure for cancer as a portion of the proceeds will benefit the local chapter of the American Cancer Society’s Relay for Life. The annual Relay for Life walk helps improve cancer survival rates and decreases the incidents of cancer. Additionally, the Relay for Life event improves the quality of life for cancer patients and their caretakers.

Both company’s NIE programs benefit local educators and students by providing their classrooms with low-cost or free newspapers. Annually, almost 200,000 newspapers are distributed across eight counties in southern West Virginia and southwest Virginia, providing teachers with another tool for educating tomorrow’s leaders. For over two decades, the NIE programs have distributed newspapers to classroom to provide young readers with access to current events, serial stories and other pertinent learning tools.