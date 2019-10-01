2019 High School Golf Regionals

WOAY – The postseason is already underway for one fall sport in the 2019 season, as Monday marked the regionals for all three classes in high school golf.

Greenbrier East won the Class AAA Region 3 title at Pipestem, led by medalist Berkley Adwell’s round of 70. Capital finished second in the team standings to also advance to the state tournament, while Princeton’s David Bailey also qualified; he was one of the top two individuals on nonqualifying teams, posting a round of 74.

In Class AA, Wyoming East won the team title at Grandview, led by Ethan Bradford, Logan Miller, and Conner Hall. Shady Spring finished second, but the Tigers’ Todd Duncan claimed medalist honors with a 65. The individual berths went to River View’s Aaron Addair and Tanner Walls of Westside; Walls was part of the Renegades’ state championship team a year ago.

Southern West Virginia will be represented in the Class A state tournament by Greenbrier West’s Ethan O’Dell, who shot 84 at Lewisburg to claim one of the individual berths. Charleston Catholic and Webster County finished first and second, respectively, in the team standings.

The area has fared well in the state golf tournament in recent years. Wyoming East won the Class AA state title in 2016 & 2017, with Brett Laxton finishing as the medalist in 2016. Last year, it was not just the Renegades taking home a championship, but PikeView’s Carson Proffitt won the individual title in a playoff.

This year’s state tournament is October 8-9 at Oglebay Resort in Wheeling.