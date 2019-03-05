2019 Girls Basketball State Tournament Preview

WOAY – Five schools from Southern West Virginia are among the quarterfinalists at this year’s state girls basketball tournament, the most since 2013. Quarterfinals will take place Wednesday & Thursday, with all six semifinals on Friday, and the three championship games on Saturday. Here is the quarterfinal schedule for the area teams in Charleston.

WEDNESDAY

11:15 AM – #7 Huntington vs. #2 Greenbrier East

1:00 PM – #7 Summers County vs. #2 Parkersburg Catholic

5:30 PM – #8 Midland Trail vs. #1 St. Joseph Central

THURSDAY

1:00 PM – #7 Bridgeport vs. #2 Wyoming East

5:30 PM – #8 Bluefield vs. #1 Fairmont Senior