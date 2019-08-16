2019 Football Preview: Wyoming East Warriors

New Richmond, WV (WOAY) – Wyoming East is approaching 2019 with a positive attitude, with Larry Thompson ready for his first year as Warriors head coach.
Thompson had been at Mount View for several years, leading the Golden Knights to the Class A quarterfinals in 2018. Now, he takes over a team that is looking for consistent results over the course of the season. Last year started well for the Warriors, but tough results led to a 2-8 finish.
The Warriors took advantage of the three-week summer practice period in June, with players saying the team has the right attitudes that could lead to a successful fall. They also have motivation coming from the fact that their season opener this year is against county rivals Westside in Week 2.
Wyoming East 2019 Schedule
September 6: vs. Westside
September 13: at Nicholas County
September 20: at Oak Hill
September 27: vs. James Monroe
October 4: at River View
October 11: vs. Shady Spring
October 18: at Man
October 25: vs. PikeView
November 1: at Independence
November 8: vs. Liberty