2019 Football Preview: Woodrow Wilson Flying Eagles

Beckley, WV (WOAY) – Woodrow Wilson football will celebrate 100 years in 2019, and as the Flying Eagles have seen gradual growth on the field in recent years, they’re hoping to take that next step this fall.
The team did have several key seniors who graduated in the spring, but this year’s senior class is eager to step up and fill the leadership roles.
The Flying Eagles’ 2019 schedule opens with back-to-back home games, with four of their first five coming at Van Meter Stadium. However, the final three games are on the road. Regardless, both coaches and players are focused on each week as it comes, starting with Week 1’s matchup with Riverside.
Woodrow Wilson 2019 Schedule
August 30: vs. Riverside
September 6: vs. Greenbrier East
September 13: at Parkersburg
September 20: vs. Huntington
September 27: vs. Hurricane
October 11: at South Charleston
October 18: vs. Cabell Midland
October 25: at Capital
November 1: at George Washington
November 8: at Bluefield