2019 Football Preview: Summers County Bobcats

Hinton, WV (WOAY) – Summers County enters 2019 as the only area football team to have made the playoffs each of the last four seasons. This year’s squad says one of the main reasons for that recent success has been the leadership of senior classes.

The 2019 seniors have taken note of what they’ve learned over the years, and plan to be strong leaders as they enter another year on the gridiron.

Hear from Bobcats head coach Chris Vicars, senior wide receiver/cornerback Tyler Miller, and senior offensive lineman/defensive lineman Dustin Stephens.

Summers County 2019 Schedule

August 30: vs. PikeView
September 6: vs. Greenbrier West
September 14: at Shady Spring
September 20: at Mount View
September 27: vs. Midland Trail
October 4: at Liberty
October 11: vs. Independence
October 18: vs. Meadow Bridge
October 25: at Pocahontas County
November 1: at Richwood

