2019 Football Preview: Shady Spring Tigers

Shady Spring, WV (WOAY) – After several years of consistent growth, Shady Spring posted eight wins in 2018, reaching the Class AA playoffs.
With several contributors back in 2019, the Tigers are confident they can return to the postseason, but that starts with a good performance in Week 1 against Lincoln County.
Shady Spring has seen several senior classes step up when it was their turn to be role models, and while some of the 2019 seniors admit that position is new to them, they are aware of the responsibility. One of the things they focus on is to look to the present, instead of looking back on last year’s success.
Shady Spring 2019 Schedule
August 30: vs. Lincoln County
September 6: vs. Nicholas County
September 14: vs. Summers County
September 20: at Independence
September 27: at PikeView
October 4: vs. Pocahontas County
October 11: at Wyoming East
October 18: vs. Oak Hill
October 25: vs. Braxton County
November 1: at Liberty