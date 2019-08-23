2019 Football Preview: Princeton Tigers

Princeton, WV (WOAY) – After back-to-back 1-9 seasons, Princeton is confident that 2019 will be different on the gridiron.
Being able to close last year with a win, they say, helped boost their confidence going into the offseason, along with a productive three-week summer practice session in June. With a squad of young players that will have an opportunity to contribute, they have reason to look forward to not just this season, but future years as well.
The Tigers will look to make the Class AAA playoffs for the first time since 2015. Hear from head coach Chris Pedigo, senior Ali Abdelwahed, and senior Malachi Cooper
Princeton 2019 Schedule
September 6: vs. Bluefield
September 13: vs. Oak Hill
September 20: at Parkersburg South
September 27: vs. Tazewell
October 4: vs. Graham
October 11: at Cabell Midland
October 18: at James Monroe
October 25: Ripley
November 1: at Greenbrier East
November 8: at Nicholas County