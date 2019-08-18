2019 Football Preview: PikeView Panthers

WOAY – There’s a new head coach at PikeView High School, and he’s training the Panthers to play hard over the preseason.
After a five and five season in 2018, the Panthers start 2019 with a road test against Summers County.
Hear from the Panthers’ new head coach Jason Spears and seniors Matt Lilly and Tanner Hazelwood.
PikeView Panthers 2019 Schedule
August 30: at Summers County
September 6: vs. Independence
September 13: vs. Liberty
September 20: vs. James Monroe
September 27: vs. Shady Spring
October 4: at Oak Hill
October 11: at Bluefield
October 25: at Wyoming East
November 1: vs. Clay County
November 8: vs. River View