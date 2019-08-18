Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
2019 Football Preview: PikeView Panthers

Kassie SimmonsBy Aug 18, 2019, 00:04 am

WOAY – There’s a new head coach at PikeView High School, and he’s training the Panthers to play hard over the preseason.

After a five and five season in 2018, the Panthers start 2019 with a road test against Summers County.

Hear from the Panthers’ new head coach Jason Spears and seniors Matt Lilly and Tanner Hazelwood.

 

PikeView Panthers 2019 Schedule

 

August 30: at Summers County

September 6: vs. Independence

September 13: vs. Liberty

September 20: vs. James Monroe

September 27: vs. Shady Spring

October 4: at Oak Hill

October 11: at Bluefield

October 25: at Wyoming East

November 1: vs. Clay County

November 8: vs. River View

