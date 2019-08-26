High SchoolSportsSports News
2019 Football Preview: Nicholas County Grizzlies
By Kyle LevasseurAug 26, 2019, 00:14 am
9
WOAY – The Nicholas County Grizzlies enter the 2019 season coming off an 11-1 year in 2018.
They hope not only to return to the playoffs but to improve on last season.
Hear from head coach Gene Morris and seniors Justin Hill and Colton Groves.
Nicholas County Grizzlies Schedule
August 30: at Oak Hill
September 6: vs. Shady Spring
September 13: vs. Wyoming East
September 20: vs. Lincoln
September 27: vs. Keyser
October 4: vs. Roane County
October 11: at Braxton County
October 25: vs. Independence
November 1: at Westside
November 8: vs. Princeton
Kyle Levasseur is the weekend sports anchor at WOAY-TV. He is originally from New Canaan, CT where he fell in love with television. Kyle was the Station Manager of his high school’s TV Broadcasting class. He commentated high school football games and filmed the other high school sports when he wasn’t playing baseball.
Kyle graduated from Quinnipiac University in May 2019 with a degree in journalism. While at Quinnipiac, Kyle reported, produced and worked his way up to President of the student-run TV station, Q30. Kyle won a College Media Association award for Best Sportscast as a producer for the show Sports Paws. He also covered the Quinnipiac men’s ice hockey team on it’s run to the NCAA National Championship game.
Also during college, Kyle interned with NBC New York and was able to interview players at the NBA Draft.
Other than work, Kyle loves his friends and family, eating at Chick-fil-A and binge-watching The Office, Survivor, and Game of Thrones. He’s excited to cover the great local sports in West Virginia and the amazing people that live there!
-