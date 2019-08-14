2019 Football Preview: Meadow Bridge Wildcats

Meadow Bridge, WV (WOAY) – After tough seasons in 2016 and 2017, Meadow Bridge finished last year strong, nearly qualifying for the Class A playoffs.
This year, with a large senior class having graduated, the current Wildcats are taking note of the lessons learned from that class to help them improve on the gridiron.
They acknowledge that improvement will need to begin Week 1 against Van, a team that’s won several years in a row against the Wildcats. But with the 2019 matchup being in Fayette County, that could provide an advantage for Meadow Bridge. They also have new opponents on the schedule to look forward to, including East Hardy and Greenbrier West.
Meadow Bridge 2019 Schedule
August 30: vs. Van
September 6: at Clay-Battelle
September 13: at Midland Trail
September 27: vs. East Hardy
October 4: at Greenbrier West
October 11: vs. Webster County
October 18: at Summers County
October 25: at Montcalm
November 1: vs. Calhoun County
November 8: vs. Gilmer County