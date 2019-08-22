2019 Football Preview: Liberty Raiders

Glen Daniel, WV (WOAY) – Liberty football is optimistic that 2019 will be an improvement on the field compared to recent years.
The Raiders won last year’s finale against Wyoming East, their first win since 2016; they’re using that as part of their motivation to develop good habits in the preseason. They also benefit from several players in their first year with the program, along with a core of returning players.
Hear from Raiders head coach Mark Workman, junior Braden Howell, and junior Isaac Atkins.
Liberty 2019 Schedule
August 30: at Westside
September 6: vs. Van
September 13: vs. PikeView
September 27: at Clay County
October 4: vs. Summers County
October 11: at Midland Trail
October 18: vs. Independence
October 25: at James Monroe
November 1: vs. Shady Spring
November 8: at Wyoming East