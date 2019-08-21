2019 Football Preview: Independence Patriots

Coal City, WV (WOAY) – Independence football has developed a habit in recent seasons for finishing the year on a positive note. This year’s squad says the key now is starting 2019 in a similar manner.
The seniors on the roster have seen multiple changes during their time with the program, and second-year head coach John H. Lilly notes their ability to adapt to the changes has helped them become strong leaders.
Independence opens their season with three straight road games, before their first home contest against Shady Spring. They also have three straight road games in October.
Independence 2019 Schedule
August 30: at Midland Trail
September 6: at PikeView
September 13: at River View
September 20: vs. Shady Spring
September 27: vs. Westside
October 4: vs. Clay County
October 11: at Summers County
October 18: at Liberty
October 25: at Nicholas County
November 1: vs. Wyoming East