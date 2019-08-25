Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
2019 Football Preview: Greenbrier West Cavaliers

AvatarBy Aug 24, 2019, 23:43 pm

WOAY – The Greenbrier West Cavaliers have a familiar face at the helm of this year’s team. Head Coach Toby Harris resumes his position he first took in 1968 when he pioneered the school’s football team.

Harris, along with the rest of the coaching staff and players, looks to turn things around in 2019 after a 2-8 season.

Hear from Harris and Greenbrier West seniors John Parks and Isaac Brown as they prepare for their season opener.

 

Greenbrier West Cavaliers Schedule

August 30: at Buffalo

September 6: at Summers County

September 13: vs. James Monroe

September 20: vs. Webster County

October 4: vs. Meadow Bridge

October 11: at Pocahontas County

October 18: at Richwood

October 25: vs. Sherman

November 1: vs. Midland Trail

November 8: vs. Mount View

Kyle Levasseur

