2019 Football Preview: Greenbrier West Cavaliers

WOAY – The Greenbrier West Cavaliers have a familiar face at the helm of this year’s team. Head Coach Toby Harris resumes his position he first took in 1968 when he pioneered the school’s football team.
Harris, along with the rest of the coaching staff and players, looks to turn things around in 2019 after a 2-8 season.
Hear from Harris and Greenbrier West seniors John Parks and Isaac Brown as they prepare for their season opener.
Greenbrier West Cavaliers Schedule
August 30: at Buffalo
September 6: at Summers County
September 13: vs. James Monroe
September 20: vs. Webster County
October 4: vs. Meadow Bridge
October 11: at Pocahontas County
October 18: at Richwood
October 25: vs. Sherman
November 1: vs. Midland Trail
November 8: vs. Mount View