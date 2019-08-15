2019 Football Preview: Greenbrier East Spartans

Fairlea, WV (WOAY) – After reaching the Class AAA playoffs last year, Greenbrier East is poised for another postseason run in 2019.
Most of last year’s squad is back for this season, saying that experience will give them an advantage against a tough schedule. They’re hoping to continue a period of consistent growth in recent seasons. Greenbrier East reached the playoffs in 2015, breaking a 17-year drought; they were in contention to return in 2016 until Week 11, before rebounding from a two-win season to qualify in 2018.
Hear from head coach Ray Lee, senior quarterback Kyle King, and senior running back/defensive lineman Marion Lawson, as all three say there is a lot to look forward to.
Greenbrier East 2019 Schedule
August 30: vs. James Monroe
September 6: at Woodrow Wilson
September 13: at St. Albans
September 20: vs. Man
September 27: vs. Buckhannon-Upshur
October 11: vs. Oak Hill
October 18: at Ripley
October 25: at Parkersburg South
November 1: vs. Princeton
November 8: at Riverside