2019 Football Preview: Bluefield Beavers

Bluefield, WV (WOAY) – Having qualified for the Super Six each of the past two years, Bluefield is setting expectations to make the trip to Wheeling again this December and compete for the Class AA state championship.
While the Beavers will have several new starters at certain positions, they do bring back a wealth of talent, including several players who have either received offers from or already verbally committed to Division I programs. However, those players say they are focusing right now on what they can to do to contribute to the 2019 Beavers.
Bluefield will be honoring one of their own throughout the season, playing for Tony Webster, who passed away in January. Head coach Fred Simon and the Beaver players are quick to recognize the impact Webster had on the team during practices and games.
The Beavers open the year with their annual rivalry game against Graham, which this year has extra significance with the G-Men winning the Virginia 2A state championship last year. They always enjoy opening a new season against Graham, saying this year’s matchup should be another entertaining contest.
Bluefield 2019 Schedule
August 30: vs. Graham
September 6: at Princeton
September 13: at Lord Botetourt
September 27: vs. Richlands
October 4: at Point Pleasant
October 11: vs. PikeView
October 18: at Tazewell
October 25: at Oak Hill
November 1: vs. James Monroe
November 8: vs. Woodrow Wilson