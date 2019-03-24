Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
2019 Boys Class AAA All-State Basketball Teams

Matt DigbyBy Mar 24, 2019, 14:56 pm

WOAY – The Class AAA boys all-state basketball teams were announced Sunday, with the players being selected by the West Virginia Sports Writers Association.

FIRST TEAM – Bunky Brown (George Washington, captain), Kaden Metheny (University), Bryce Radford (Woodrow Wilson), Grant Harman (Martinsburg), C.J. Meredith (Spring Valley), Alex Vargo (Wheeling Park), Seth Fallon (Parkersburg South), Cam Selders (Morgantown)

SECOND TEAM – Chandler Schmidt (Cabell Midland), Joe Muto (Hurricane, captain), K.J. McClurg (University), Danny Bickey (Woodrow Wilson), Cavonte Duncan (Capital), Ty Sturm (Cabell Midland), Keondre King (Wheeling Park), Qualeke Bush (Martinsburg)

THIRD TEAM – Rodney Toler (St. Albans, captain), Kionte Peacock (Parkersburg), Taralle Hayden (Musselman), Sheldon Everhart (Hedgesville), Darius Bush (Spring Mills), Cory Beswick (Greenbrier East), Austin Dearing (Hurricane), Ethan Kent (Capital)

AREA PLAYERS RECEIVING HONORABLE MENTION – Bailee Coles (Greenbrier East), Cade Fix (Princeton)

