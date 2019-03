2019 Boys Class AA All-State Basketball Teams

WOAY – The Class AA boys all-state basketball teams were announced Friday, with the players being selected by the West Virginia Sports Writers Association.

FIRST TEAM – Jalen Bridges (Fairmont Senior, captain), Obinna Anochili-Killen (Chapmanville), Zyon Dobbs (Fairmont Senior), Devin Collins (Fairmont Senior), David Early (Logan), Luke LeRose (Nicholas County), Andrew Work (Oak Hill), Braeden Crews (Bluefield)

SECOND TEAM – Elliot White (Elkins), Dasilas Jones (Fairmont Senior), Drew Hatfield (Logan), Tanner Kennedy (Robert C. Byrd, captain), Isaac McKneely (Poca), Tommy Williams (Shady Spring), Ethan Travis (Oak Glen), Khori Miles (Robert C. Byrd)

THIRD TEAM – McKinley Mann (James Monroe, captain), Darrick McDowell (Oak Hill), Nick Stalnaker (Bridgeport), Joel Sweat (Nitro), Tanner Walls (Lincoln County), McQuade Canada (Wyoming East), Jack Faulkner (Grafton), Gunner Murphy (North Marion)

AREA PLAYERS RECEIVING HONORABLE MENTION – Jared Cannady (Independence), Jacob Hamilton (Nicholas County), Braden Howell (Liberty), RJ Hood (Wyoming East), Tanner Huffman (Nicholas County), Shad Sauvage (James Monroe), A.J. Williams (Liberty), Stephen Williams (Shady Spring)