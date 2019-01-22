2019 Big Atlantic Classic Schedule Released

WOAY – The Big Atlantic Classic released the 2019 schedule Tuesday afternoon, with games beginning Monday, January 28th and continuing through Saturday, February 2nd. The pre-tournament banquet on Sunday will feature West Virginia head football coach Neal Brown as the guest speaker. Check out the schedule of high school games below! All times are approximate.

Monday, January 28

7:25 PM – Greenbrier West vs. Fayetteville (A Boys)

9:00 PM – Van vs. Valley (A Boys)

Tuesday, January 29

6:00 PM – A Boys Consolation

7:25 PM – James Monroe vs. Shady Spring (AA Boys)

9:00 PM – A Boys Championship

Wednesday, January 30

5:30 PM – Oak Hill vs. Wyoming East (AA Boys)

7:20 PM – Greenbrier East vs. Spring Valley (Girls)

9:00 PM – Oak Hill Academy vs. Crestwood Prep (National showcase)

Thursday, January 31

4:00 PM – AA Boys Consolation

5:45 PM – George Washington vs. Wyoming East (Girls)

7:25 PM – Woodrow Wilson vs. Morgantown (Girls)

9:00 PM – Summers County vs. Martinsburg (Girls)

Friday, February 1

2:00 PM – Girls Consolation (Greenbrier East/Spring Valley vs. Woodrow Wilson/Morgantown)

4:00 PM – South Charleston vs. Princeton (AAA Boys)

5:40 PM – Musselman vs. Greenbrier East (AAA Boys)

7:20 PM – Woodrow Wilson vs. Hampshire (AAA Boys)

9:00 PM – University vs. Buckhannon-Upshur (AAA Boys)

Saturday, February 2

9:00 AM – Girls Consolation (Summers County/Martinsburg vs. George Washington/Wyoming East)

10:40 AM – AAA Boys Consolation (University/Buckhannon-Upshur vs. Musselman/Greenbrier East)

12:20 PM – AAA Boys Consolation (Woodrow Wilson/Hampshire vs. South Charleston/Princeton)

2:00 PM – AA Boys Championship

4:00 PM – AAA Boys Championship (University/Buckhannon-Upshur vs. Musselman/Greenbrier East)

5:40 PM – Girls Championship (Greenbrier East/Spring Valley vs. Woodrow Wilson/Morgantown)

7:20 PM – Girls Championship (Summers County/Martinsburg vs. George Washington/Wyoming East)

9:00 PM – AAA Boys Championship (Woodrow Wilson/Hampshire vs. South Charleston/Princeton)