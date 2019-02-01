2019 Big Atlantic Classic – Day 4 Recap

Beckley, WV (WOAY) – Check out highlights from the four high school basketball games on Day 4 of the Big Atlantic Classic!

The Wyoming East Lady Warriors, who have won their division championship each of the last two years, were tied at halftime with George Washington, before pulling away to win 54-36. Emily Saunders led all scorers with 22 points, reaching 500 career blocks in the first half as well.

Woodrow Wilson established momentum in the second quarter of their game with Morgantown, but the Lady Mohigans would rally in the second half before Beckley made plays down the stretch to win 45-37. Laken Ball had 16 points and 10 rebounds for the Lady Flying Eagles.

Summers County used runs in both the first and second quarters to take a halftime lead over Martinsburg, but the Lady Bulldogs rallied to win 43-39 in a matchup of teams both ranked in the top 10 of their respective classes. Gavin Pivont recorded 20 points for the Lady Bobcats, while Taylor Isaac added 13.

In the Boys Class AA consolation game, Oak Hill used a string of three-pointers to establish momentum in their 82-45 win against James Monroe, after both teams traded the lead throughout the first quarter. The Mavericks’ McKinley Mann led all scorers with 28 points, adding 13 rebounds, while four Red Devils reached double figures, led by Jason Manns’ 16.