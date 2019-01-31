2019 Big Atlantic Classic – Day 3 Recap

Beckley, WV (WOAY) – Check out highlights from the high school games on the third day of the 2019 Big Atlantic Classic!

Playing each other for the second time in eight days, Wyoming East and Oak Hill traded the lead in the first quarter, but the Warriors were able to establish momentum in the second quarter of their 63-43 win. McQuade Canada recorded 22 points and nine rebounds for the Warriors, while Andrew Work had 17 points for the Red Devils. Oak Hill plays James Monroe on Thursday, while Wyoming East will play Shady Spring Saturday for the AA championship.

In the first girls basketball game of the week, Greenbrier East was led by a strong first half from Haley McClure in their 78-61 win over Spring Valley. The junior finished with 27 points – 20 of them coming in the first 16 minutes – while Emma Dotson, Autumn Hill, and Amya Damon also reached double figures. The Lady Spartans will next face the winner of Thursday’s Summers County-Martinsburg matchup.

Wednesday also featured a national showcase game between Oak Hill Academy of Virginia and Crestwood Prep from Canada. Oak Hill Academy started the game on a run, though Crestwood Prep would rally to force overtime, before Oak Hill Academy won 73-71.