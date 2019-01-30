2019 Big Atlantic Classic – Day 2 Recap

Beckley, WV (WOAY) – The Big Atlantic Classic continued Tuesday in Beckley, with all three high school games featuring second-half comebacks.

Fayetteville had a five-point halftime lead in their Class A consolation game against Van, but the Bulldogs opened the third quarter on a run to take the lead. However, behind 24 points from Hunter Rinehart and 17 from Luke Vass, the Pirates rallied to win 68-61.

James Monroe led for nearly the entire first half against Shady Spring, with Shad Sauvage scoring 14 points in the first quarter alone. The Tigers would turn a four-point halftime deficit into a 67-59 win, with Tommy Williams scoring 23 points. Both teams await the outcome of Wednesday’s game between Oak Hill & Wyoming East.

Valley won the Class A championship for a second straight year after their comeback win against Greenbrier West, 56-51. Noah Midkiff and Lucca Giannini each had 16 points for their respective teams.

Also in high school boys basketball Tuesday, Meadow Bridge won 75-57 against Sherman while Bluefield won 100-60 against PikeView.