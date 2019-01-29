2019 Big Atlantic Classic – Day 1 Recap

Beckley, WV (WOAY) – The 2019 Big Atlantic Classic began Monday, with the first high school games featuring four Class A boys basketball teams.

Greenbrier West & Fayetteville would play a close first quarter, before the Cavaliers established momentum in the second quarter, going on to win 76-50. Collin O’Dell had a double-double (21 points, 15 rebounds) for the Cavaliers, while Noah Midkiff had 18 points, 16 of them in the first half. Hunter Rinehart led the Pirates with 22 points, which included six three-pointers.

Valley enjoyed an early lead against Van before the Bulldogs rallied to lead by as many as 10 in the second half. However, the Greyhounds rallied to win 63-61; a late basket from Jimmy Harper was the difference, similar to how the Greyhounds won the championship in last year’s Classic over Pocahontas County. Monday’s results mean that Fayetteville and Van will meet in the Class A consolation Tuesday, while Greenbrier West & Valley meet Tuesday for the Class A championship.

Additional high school scores from Monday:

BOYS

Woodrow Wilson 77, Spring Valley 61

Nicholas County 83, Clay County 64

GIRLS

Greenbrier East 72, Bluefield 63

Midland Trail 57, Greater Beckley 27

Independence 73, Liberty 25