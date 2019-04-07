2019 Beckley Toughman – Laughery Wins Heavyweight Championship

Beckley, WV (WOAY) – Check out highlights from the second night of the 2019 Original Toughman Contest at the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center!

The high bar set by Friday’s bouts continued into Saturday, with most matches being close contests. When all was said and done, seven fighters claimed titles in their respective classes.

Also part of the schedule was a professional fight between Shawn Laughery and Dell Long for the West Virginia state heavyweight championship. Laughery was able to establish momentum early with several key punches, winning in a technical knockout 1:22 into the first round.

Below are the 2019 Beckley Toughman class winners.

Women’s lightweight: Hailey Pennington

Women’s middleweight: Diane Jackson

Women’s heavyweight: Amber Brunty

Men’s lightweight: Shawn Blevins

Men’s middleweight: Jamie Groves

Men’s light heavyweight: Dev Turner

Men’s heavyweight: Ali Capobianco Jr.