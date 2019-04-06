Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
2019 Beckley Toughman Contest – Day One Highlights

Matt Digby Apr 06, 2019, 00:26 am

Beckley, WV (WOAY) – Check out highlights from the opening night of the 40th Annual Original Toughman Contest in Beckley Friday night!

There were many great bouts throughout the evening, with more action to come Saturday starting at 7:00 PM. Bouts will feature Southern West Virginia natives, along with competitors from other parts of the Mountain State.

Also on the schedule for Saturday is a professional fight for the West Virginia state heavyweight championship, featuring Shawn “Lightning” Laughery of Oak Hill and the “Artie Bomber” Dell Long.

We’ll have highlights from Saturday’s matches on NewsWatch.

