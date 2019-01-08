Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Advertisement
Home NewsWatch Local News 2019 Beckley Police Department Citizen’s Police Academy Now Taking Applications
Local NewsNewsWatchTop Stories

2019 Beckley Police Department Citizen’s Police Academy Now Taking Applications

Tyler BarkerBy Jan 08, 2019, 13:39 pm

38
0

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – Applications are now being accepted for the 2019 Beckley Police Departments Citizen’s Police Academy.

The goal of the Citizens’ Police Academy is to educate Beckley’s citizens about the structure and activities of their police department. The CPA class is not a “training” class but is an exciting “information” class, a behind-the-scenes look at the Beckley Police Department. The CPA program operates on the premise that informed and educated citizens will be more supportive of police officers and the department and will be more productive within their own neighborhoods and communities.

The 12 sessions offered have been created to provide first-hand knowledge of police units, services, and front line experiences. There will be demonstrations, criminal justice facility tours, and hands-on training with the use of force simulator. Information will also be presented on domestic violence, drug investigation, use of force, evidence collection, criminal investigations, police ethics, criminal law, and motor vehicle law.

The CPA starts March 7, 2019. Registrations will be accepted for Beckley and Raleigh residents, merchants, students who are 18 years of age or older. A background check will be conducted on all accepted applicants.

An application can be downloaded online at:

https://beckley.org/citizens-police-academy/application

Or you may pick up an application from the Beckley Police Department Records Division.

Previous PostGov. Justice: Revenue Collections show state has biggest surplus in history for first six months of any fiscal year
Tyler Barker

Tyler Barker is currently the Interim News Director and Digital Content Manager for WOAY-TV. I was promoted to this job in Mid-November. I still will fill in on weather from time to time. Follow me on Facebook and Twitter @wxtylerb. Have any news tips or weather questions? Email me at tbarker@woay.com

Current Conditions

Advertisement

STORMWATCH Radar

Advertisement

News Archives

Community Calendar

No Events on The List at This Time

X