2019 Beckley Police Department Citizen’s Police Academy Now Taking Applications

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – Applications are now being accepted for the 2019 Beckley Police Departments Citizen’s Police Academy.

The goal of the Citizens’ Police Academy is to educate Beckley’s citizens about the structure and activities of their police department. The CPA class is not a “training” class but is an exciting “information” class, a behind-the-scenes look at the Beckley Police Department. The CPA program operates on the premise that informed and educated citizens will be more supportive of police officers and the department and will be more productive within their own neighborhoods and communities.

The 12 sessions offered have been created to provide first-hand knowledge of police units, services, and front line experiences. There will be demonstrations, criminal justice facility tours, and hands-on training with the use of force simulator. Information will also be presented on domestic violence, drug investigation, use of force, evidence collection, criminal investigations, police ethics, criminal law, and motor vehicle law.

The CPA starts March 7, 2019. Registrations will be accepted for Beckley and Raleigh residents, merchants, students who are 18 years of age or older. A background check will be conducted on all accepted applicants.

An application can be downloaded online at:

https://beckley.org/citizens-police-academy/application

Or you may pick up an application from the Beckley Police Department Records Division.