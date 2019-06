2019 Baseball/Softball All-State Teams – Class A

WOAY – The all-state teams for Class A softball and baseball were released this week, as voted on by the West Virginia Sportswriters Association. Area players are listed below.

Softball

FIRST TEAM – Kenley Posten (Greenbrier West, Infielder), Camryn Dorsey (Greenbrier West, Utility)

SECOND TEAM – Gracie Gipson (Valley, Infielder), Reegan Lively (Greenbrier West, Infielder), Caley Chrisman (Greenbrier West, Outfielder), Emmie Lopetrone (Valley, Utility)

SPECIAL HONORABLE MENTION – Cassidy Roles (Fayetteville), Destiny Ball (Montcalm)

Baseball

FIRST TEAM – Samuel Wykle (Summers County, Outfielder)

SECOND TEAM – Jordan Dempsey (Fayetteville, Infielder), Nathan Hanshew (Midland Trail, Infielder)

SPECIAL HONORABLE MENTION – Andrew Patterson (Greater Beckley), Seth Wolfe (Greater Beckley), Garrett Matherly (Greater Beckley), Cy Persinger (Midland Trail), Collin Dempsey (Midland Trail), Max Holland (Fayetteville), Hunter Rinehart (Fayetteville), Chad Ramsey (Greenbrier West), Caleb Harvey (Summers County)

HONORABLE MENTION – Chase McClung (Greenbrier West), Reece Standard (Greater Beckley), Travis Scarborough (Midland Trail)