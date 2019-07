2019 back to school dates for students

WEST VIRGINIA (WOAY) – Summer is coming to an end sooner than later for some students.

Find out when your child goes back to school below:

Fayette County: Wednesday, August 28, 2019

Greenbrier County: Monday, August 26, 2019

McDowell County: Thursday, August 15, 2019

Mercer County: Thursday, August 8, 2019

Monroe County: Thursday, August 22, 2019

Nicholas County: Thursday, August 22, 2019

Pocahontas County: Monday, August 19, 2019

Raleigh County: Wednesday, August 14, 2019

Summers County: Thursday, August 22, 2019

Tazewell County, VA: Thursday, August 15, 2019

Webster County: Thursday, August 15, 2019

Wyoming County: Tuesday, September 3, 2019