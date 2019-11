2019 All-State Soccer Teams

WOAY – The all-state teams were announced this week for high school soccer, as selected by the West Virginia Sports Writers Association. Area student-athletes are listed below in their respective classes.

AA/A GIRLS

SECOND TEAM – Morgan Wills (Utility, Oak Hill)

AA/A BOYS

FIRST TEAM – Erick Bevil (Goalkeeper, Shady Spring)

HONORABLE MENTION – Gage Damewood (PikeView), Caleb Lilly (Shady Spring)

AAA GIRLS

SECOND TEAM – Elinor McLeod (Forward, Greenbrier East), Emma Dotson (Midfielder, Greenbrier East), Laken Dye (Midfielder, Princeton), Sadie Boggess (Goalkeeper, Princeton)

AAA BOYS

SECOND TEAM – Donavin Hylton (Princeton)

HONORABLE MENTION – Peyton Brown (Princeton), Cody Hall (Princeton)