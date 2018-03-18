Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
WVU Women’s Basketball Advances to the Third-Round of WNIT

Paloma VillicanaBy Mar 18, 2018, 22:18 pm

Morgantown, WV (WOAY) – WVU women’s basketball hosted Saint Joseph’s earlier today in Morgantown for the second-round of the WNIT. The Lady Mountaineers stormed out to an early 15-2 lead and West Virginia never looked back leading 37-22 at halftime and later winning the game 79-51. WVU was led in scoring by junior guard Naomi Davenport who had a game-high 18 Points. West Virginia moves on to face James Madison in the third round on Thursday Night. Tip off is set for 7:00 p.m

