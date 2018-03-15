WVU Women Advance to WNIT 2nd Round

WOAY – West Virginia women’s basketball is headed to the second round of the Women’s NIT after winning 83-50 over Bucknell in Morgantown Thursday night.

The Mountaineers established momentum early in the first half, leading 22-12 after the first quarter and 40-24 at halftime. Teana Muldrow led all scorers with 20 points while also recording eight rebounds. Three of her WVU teammates also reached double figures; all nine Mountaineers who played tonight made at least one field goal. Kaitlyn Slagus led Bucknell with 15 points.

West Virginia will host St. Joseph’s in the second round Sunday at 4 PM Eastern. The Hawks won their first-round matchup over Seton Hall on Wednesday.

