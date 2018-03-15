Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Advertisement
Home Sports News Sports WVU Women Advance to WNIT 2nd Round
SportsSports NewsWVU

WVU Women Advance to WNIT 2nd Round

Matt DigbyBy Mar 15, 2018, 22:38 pm

46
0

WOAY – West Virginia women’s basketball is headed to the second round of the Women’s NIT after winning 83-50 over Bucknell in Morgantown Thursday night.

The Mountaineers established momentum early in the first half, leading 22-12 after the first quarter and 40-24 at halftime. Teana Muldrow led all scorers with 20 points while also recording eight rebounds. Three of her WVU teammates also reached double figures; all nine Mountaineers who played tonight made at least one field goal. Kaitlyn Slagus led Bucknell with 15 points.

West Virginia will host St. Joseph’s in the second round Sunday at 4 PM Eastern. The Hawks won their first-round matchup over Seton Hall on Wednesday.

Comments

comments

Previous PostFayetteville Man Facing Drug Charges After Selling Meth, Heroin and Oxycodone
Matt Digby

Matt Digby is the Sports Director at WOAY-TV. He joined the station in January 2015 – right in the middle of Big Atlantic Classic Week. Read More

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Closings and Delays

Current Conditions

STORMWATCH Radar

Advertisement

News Archives

%d bloggers like this: