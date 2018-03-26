WVU Will Host Appalachian Writers’ Lecture In Beckley

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – Author Wendy Welch to discuss book on adoption and the opioid crisis in Appalachia.

On Monday, March 26, the WVU Tech Department of History, English, and Creative Arts will welcome notable writer Dr. Wendy Welch as she delivers the first Appalachian Writers’ Lecture.

Welch will cover her recent book “Fall or Fly: The Strangely Hopeful Story of Foster Care and Adoption in Appalachia.” The nonfiction work discusses foster care and adoption against the backdrop of the opioid epidemic in Appalachia. The book uses what Welch refers to as “storytelling journalism,” relying on interviews the author conducted with more than 60 social workers, parents and children from the region who have been impacted by the system.

Welch, who runs a bookstore alongside her husband Jack Beck, resides in Big Stone Gap, Virginia. She has written numerous books and is the Executive Director of the Graduate Medical Education Consortium in Southwest Virginia. She holds a master’s degree in education and a Ph.D. in ethnography. As the 2018 New River Gorge Winter Writer-in- Residence, she has spent the last three months living and writing in Fayetteville, West Virginia.

The event is free and open to the public. The lecture will last approximately 40 minutes followed by light refreshments and an opportunity to meet the author.

The lecture is funded by the WVU Tech Convocations Committee.

