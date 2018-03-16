WVU Advances to NCAA Tournament Second Round

WOAY – West Virginia men’s basketball advanced to the second round of the NCAA Tournament Friday after winning 85-68 over Murray State in San Diego.

The Mountaineers raced out to an early lead, though Murray State responded to take a 9-8 lead near the midway point of the first half. However, WVU responded with a run to regain momentum, leading 38-29 at halftime.

That momentum would continue in the second half, as the Racers were able to trim the deficit to only five points before WVU sealed the win. Jevon Carter led the Mountaineers with 21 points, with Teddy Allen (16 points off the bench), Sagaba Konate (14), and Esa Ahmad (12) also reaching double figures. Terrell Miller Jr. scored 27 points for Murray State.

West Virginia now advances to the second round, where they will face in-state rival Marshall on Sunday. This is the first meeting since December 17, 2015, when WVU won 86-68 in Charleston. The Mountaineers have won the last five meetings against the Thundering Herd.

