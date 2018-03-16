WVSU Visits McDowell County Students

MCDOWELL COUNTY– West Virginia State University (WVSU) President Anthony L. Jenkins and members of his administrative team, as well as University admissions representatives and academic program representatives, visited McDowell County on Thursday, March 15.

The mobile recruitment effort brought WVSU students, faculty and staff to share with McDowell County high school juniors and seniors what would await them in college if they choose to be part of the Yellow Jacket Nation for their college education.

“We have some students who have applied for the fall 2018 semester from McDowell County, and our goal is to attract more,” President Jenkins said. “We want students to know the importance of continuing their education beyond high school, and we want them to feel the excitement of joining the Yellow Jacket Nation.”

The day began at 9:30 a.m. in Welch at Mount View High School with an assembly in the school auditorium followed by an informational fair in the school cafeteria. The assembly featured remarks from Jenkins as well as Delegate Ed Evans, D-McDowell, and current WVSU student Brittany Graham, a native of McDowell County and graduate of Mount View. WVSU mascot Stinger also made an appearance, tossing t-shirts into the crowd and joining in leading the students in a “Go State” cheer.

Following the stop in Welch, WVSU’s visit to McDowell County continued at River View High School in Bradshaw with an assembly in the school’s auditorium at 1 p.m. followed by an informational fair. In addition to President Jenkins and Delegate Evans, McDowell County Schools Superintendent Nelson Spencer joined the assembly at River View High School.

During the day, President Jenkins also presented presidential scholarships to three McDowell County seniors who have already applied and been admitted to WVSU. Those receiving the scholarships were Kimberley Click and Miranda McCoy from River View High School, and Allison Shaw from Mount View High School.

