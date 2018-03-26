Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
WVSOM recognized by U.S. News for 20th year

Tyler BarkerBy Mar 26, 2018, 10:30 am

LEWISBURG, W.Va. (WOAY) – The West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine (WVSOM) has once again been recognized as one of the nation’s top medical schools.

For the 20th consecutive year, WVSOM has received recognition by the U.S. News & World Report “America’s Best Graduate Schools” annual publication. This distinction is solidifies WVSOM’s reputation among all allopathic and osteopathic medical schools nationwide.

WVSOM is No. 4 in the percentage of graduates entering primary care specialties, based on 2015-2017 residency data. Specifically, 69.2 percent of WVSOM graduates entered primary care residencies.

“A main component of WVSOM’s mission is to educate students as lifelong learners who will later serve in rural areas. Our mission really focuses on primary care; so to be recognized for two decades as a top medical school proves that WVSOM is delivering in its mission,” said President Michael Adelman, D.O., J.D.

Medical school deans and senior faculty from across the U.S. determined the rankings based on educational programs. Results were calculated from a survey of accredited M.D. and D.O. medical schools across the country. The U.S. News & World Report recognizes institutions that offer top programs spanning specialties like business, law, medicine, engineering and education.

