WVDOT Announced Road Closure In Fayette County

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH) announces that CR 4, Sunday Road, will be closed 0.22 miles south of CR 4/6 (Wood’s Ferry Road) / 0.96 miles north of CR 60/8 (Stringtown Road) near Hico, according to James F. Moore, District Nine Maintenance Engineer.

District Forces will be replacing a large deteriorated pipe. The roadway will be completely closed on Monday, March 19, 2018, beginning at 8:00 a.m. for the duration of the project. Residents using Sunday Road are advised to plan their travel accordingly.

Motorists are asked to observe all traffic control signs and devices and use caution while traveling through the work zone once it is reopened to traffic. Delays are expected; therefore, motorists should allow additional time for their commute or seek alternate routes. WVDOH expresses their apologies for the inconvenience this may cause the citizens and guests to the area.

The anticipated completion date for this project is March 22, 2018. However, inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the project schedule.

