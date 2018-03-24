Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Woodrow Wilson Prepares For Wizard of Oz Play

Terell BaileyBy Mar 24, 2018, 18:55 pm

Beckley., WV (WOAY) – Woodrow Wilson High School is preparing for their annual spring play.

The school has started setting up for this years play and it’s none other than The Wizard of Oz.

The students and faculty at Woodrow Wilson have been fundraising for the shows stage. Theater teacher Jerri Stack adds, this year’s entire stage has costed over $20,000.

A team from North Carolina is being brought in to set the entire stage up just in time for their play.

The play will begin on Friday, April the 20th at 7 p.m.

Other dates include:

  • April 21st at 7 p.m.
  • April 22nd at 2 p.m.
  • April 27th at 7 p.m.
  • April 28th at 7 p.m.
  • April 29th at 2 p.m.

Tickets are 12 dollars for adults and 8 dollars for children.

Terell Bailey

