The Resort at Glade Springs will be hosting their first Alice themed Easter celebration said, Ashley Long the Creative Director for The Resort at Glade Springs.

“So for the first time ever we are hosting a Wonderland Weekend here at the Resort at Glade Springs and it is a whole Alice and Wonderland themed Easter weekend celebration,” said Ashley.

The packages offered by Glade Springs will include events for the whole family including down the rabbit hole scavenger hunt, Easter coloring page contest, lawn games with Alice and friends, and of course you cannot forget the Mad Hatter’s Tea Party.

“We also have our Mad Hatter’s Tea Party which is going to be happening right here in the rotunda and it is all the characters coming to life and it is going to be an awesome celebration,” said Ashley.

And Easter weekend must include an Easter Egg hunt.

“The package also includes our amazing Easter buffet. We have two different seatings for 11:30 and 1:30 and in between the buffet seatings we have our annual Easter Egg hunt. So if you are in the package or you come to the buffet you get to do the egg hunt as well,” said Ashley.

To find out more about this Wonderland Weekend you can visit the Resort’s web and Facebook pages.

The webpage is Gladesprings.com.

The best part of the Wonderland Weekend is that you can get there in less than One Tank of Gas.

