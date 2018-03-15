Woman Found in Bathtub After Breaking Into Ansted Home

ANSTED— A Fayette County woman has been arrested after breaking into a home.

At 4:00 am Thursday morning a resident in Ansted called 911 because she had found a pair of boots in her mudroom that were not hers, after noticing the door to the porch was open. When looking around the house she noticed her shower curtain pulled closed and the medicine cabinet door open. A Sheriff’s Deputy arrived to find a woman lying in the bathtub. The woman appeared to be under the influence, and saying things that makes no sense.

Catherine Akers, 31 of Beckwith, attempted to give deputies a false name. She was arrested for the felony offense of Burglary, and the misdemeanor offenses of Trespassing and Obstructing. Akers also has an outstanding misdemeanor Capias, which she was booked on also. Her bond was set at $25,000 in the Fayette County Magistrates Office.

If you have any information regarding this incident, contact the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department at 304-574-3590, or through our Facebook page “Fayette County Sheriff’s Department,” or you can contact Crime Stoppers of West Virginia at 304-255-STOP. This incident remains under investigation by Corporal A.B. Hudson of the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department.

