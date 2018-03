San Diego, CA (WOAY) – The Mountaineers are headed to the Sweet 16 with a win over Marshall 94-71 in San Diego. The Mountaineers dominated in the second half leading 42-25 at halftime. Jevon Carter led the game with 28 points and 5 assists. West Virginia will face No. 1 seed Villanova on Friday at the the TD Garden in Boston. Tip off is set for 7:27 p.m on TBS. This will be the Mountaineers third appearance at the Sweet 16 in the past four years.

