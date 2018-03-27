West Virginia newspaper’s new owner to retain most employees

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A publisher says the new owner of a Pulitzer Prize-winning West Virginia newspaper is retaining most of its employees following the buyout.

The Charleston Gazette-Mail reports new publisher Jim Heady says 168 workers at the newspaper were offered jobs by HD Media on Monday. HD Media bought the bankrupt Gazette-Mail at an auction earlier this month.

The Gazette-Mail says 11 people who filled out applications did not receive employment offers, while 29 positions will not be filled. Those positions were either vacant or involved employees who did not apply for jobs with HD Media.

Huntington-based HD Media also owns The Wayne County News, the Logan Banner, Williamson Daily News, the Coal Valley News and The Pineville Independent Herald.

The Gazette-Mail’s Eric Eyre won a Pulitzer Prize last year for investigative reporting of the state’s drug crisis.

Comments