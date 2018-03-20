Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
West Virginia jobless rate remains unchanged in February

Tyler Barker Mar 20, 2018

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) – West Virginia’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was unchanged at 5.4 percent in February.

WorkForce West Virginia says the number of unemployed state residents rose by 100 during the month to 42,200. Total unemployment was up 2,200 over the year.

Job gains included 1,100 in trade, transportation and utilities and 1,100 in leisure and hospitality. Mining and logging gained 600 jobs and construction gained 400.

Employment losses included 500 in educational and health services and 100 in financial activities.

Nationally, the unemployment rate remained at 4.1 percent in February.

Tyler Barker

