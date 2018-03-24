West Virginia Falls in Sweet 16

WOAY – For the third time in four years, West Virginia men’s basketball saw its season come to an end in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament. The Mountaineers lost 90-78 Friday to top seed Villanova in the East regional semifinal in Boston.

The game stayed close throughout the first half, with the Wildcats leading 44-42 at halftime. WVU gained momentum in the second half to lead by as many as six, but Villanova responded with a 14-2 run to take the lead for good. Jalen Brunson led all scorers with 27 points.

In his final collegiate game, Daxter Miles Jr. led the Mountaineers with 16 points. Fellow senior Jevon Carter scored 12 points, as did Sagaba Konate. WVU finishes the 2017-18 season at 26-11.

Villanova will face Texas Tech Sunday in the Elite Eight.

Comments