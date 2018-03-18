Uncategorized
Walt Disney World To Charge Resort Guests For Overnight Parking
By Daniella HankeyMar 18, 2018, 20:07 pm
ABC NEWS- Walt Disney World resort hotels will soon be charging guests for overnight vehicle parking, beginning March 21, 2018.
The fee will be applied to resort guests’ hotel bill upon check-out.
The parking rates are categorized by resort category:
- Disney Value Resorts: $13 per night
- Disney Moderate Resorts: $19 per night
- Disney Deluxe and Deluxe Villa Resorts: $24 per night
- Disney Deluxe Resorts Valet Parking: $33 per night
Complimentary standard parking will still be available for guests staying at the Campsites at Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort. (each campsite has a parking space for one vehicle)
Guests wishing to enjoy dining, shopping, entertainment and recreation experiences at the Disney Resort hotels for the day will receive complimentary standard self-parking as well.
Disney Vacation Club Members will not be charged for standard overnight self-parking when staying at a DVC Deluxe Villa.
If you make your resort reservation before March 21, 2018, you will not be charged for overnight parking.
