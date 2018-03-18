Walt Disney World To Charge Resort Guests For Overnight Parking

ABC NEWS- Walt Disney World resort hotels will soon be charging guests for overnight vehicle parking, beginning March 21, 2018.

The fee will be applied to resort guests’ hotel bill upon check-out.

The parking rates are categorized by resort category:

Disney Value Resorts: $13 per night

Disney Moderate Resorts: $19 per night

Disney Deluxe and Deluxe Villa Resorts: $24 per night

Disney Deluxe Resorts Valet Parking: $33 per night

Complimentary standard parking will still be available for guests staying at the Campsites at Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort. (each campsite has a parking space for one vehicle)

Guests wishing to enjoy dining, shopping, entertainment and recreation experiences at the Disney Resort hotels for the day will receive complimentary standard self-parking as well.

Disney Vacation Club Members will not be charged for standard overnight self-parking when staying at a DVC Deluxe Villa.

If you make your resort reservation before March 21, 2018, you will not be charged for overnight parking.

Comments