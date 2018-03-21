Virginia State Police Are Asking Motorist To Stay Off The Roads, Over 200 Wrecks Reported

VIRGINIA (WOAY) – Virginians Advised to Delay Travel as Snow Continues & Road Conditions Get Worse

As the snow continues to fall across much of western, central and northern Virginia at this hour, Virginia State Police are responding to traffic crashes throughout. The widespread school, business and government closings for the day are helping keep the number of crashes down. But, VSP is still encouraging Virginians to delay their travel as conditions are deteriorating…especially in western and Northern Virginia.

From 12:01 a.m. Wednesday (March 21) through 8:45 a.m. Wednesday (March 21), Virginia State Police statewide have been called to 244 traffic crashes. The majority of the crashes have only involved damage to vehicles. There have been no reported traffic fatalities among the 244 crashes.

VSP is also responding to a number of disabled/stuck vehicles across the Commonwealth…like the one in the photo on I-66 in Northern Virginia in #FairfaxCountyVA.

If you do have to travel, then please prepare in advance and keep the following travel safety tips in mind:

• For road conditions, Virginians are reminded to use the VDOT 511 system. Please do not call 911 or #77 to ask about road conditions, as these are emergency numbers and need to remain open to emergency calls.

• Make sure all windows and lights are clear of snow before heading out.

• Always buckle up – driver and all passengers.

• Drive distraction free – put down the phone and coffee, and keep both hands on the wheel and eyes on the road.

• Slow speed for conditions.

• Use headlights to increase your visibility and to help other drivers see you better.

• Share the road responsibly with VDOT vehicles and emergency vehicles.

