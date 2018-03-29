Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Local News

Virginia Police Are Warning Businesses Of Counterfeit Money And Looking For Suspect

Tyler BarkerBy Mar 29, 2018, 11:07 am

RICH CREEK, VA (WOAY) – The Rich Creek Police Department and the Pembroke Police Department are working a joint case involving counterfeit $100.00 bills being passed within Giles County.

On 03-26-18, an unidentified black female entered into Dollar General in Rich Creek, and passed a counterfeit $100.00 bill.

On 03-28-18, the black female entered into a business in Pembroke and passed another counterfeit $100.00 bill.

If anyone recognizes this lady, please contact the RCPD or the PPD. She left the store in a red SUV.

Please double check any large bills that you may come into contact with, and report any suspicious activity to the RCPD or PPD immediately at (540) 921-3842.

